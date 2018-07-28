Palladium Partners LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 913.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway opened at $90.18 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

