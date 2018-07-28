Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 357,624 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,932 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after acquiring an additional 48,623 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,603,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,447,000 after acquiring an additional 84,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 829,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,439,000 after acquiring an additional 151,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF opened at $169.16 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $172.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

