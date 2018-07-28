Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $44.09 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

