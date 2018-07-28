Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,270 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for about 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 4,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 36,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group opened at $68.98 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $33,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $557,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.