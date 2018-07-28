Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Ethanol earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.7852206932576 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

NASDAQ PEIX remained flat at $$2.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,931. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.24. Pacific Ethanol has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $400.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.18 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEIX shares. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.