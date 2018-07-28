PACCAR Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $6.04 Per Share (PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

PACCAR stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $79.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 5,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,512,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in PACCAR by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,111,000 after buying an additional 721,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,417,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,826,000 after buying an additional 561,049 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,710,000 after buying an additional 254,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $16,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $644,571.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $846,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $562,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.