Owens Corning (OC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a report published on Friday morning. Northcoast Research currently has a $81.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.31.

Owens Corning traded up $1.81, hitting $62.52, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,174,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,338. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $83,947,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 322.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 720,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 500,388 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 81.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 721,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,987,000 after acquiring an additional 322,832 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 738.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 225,900 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

