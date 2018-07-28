Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) by 482.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVID. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 83.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 81.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 295,247 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

