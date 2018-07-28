O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $310.00 and last traded at $299.60, with a volume of 89169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.76.

The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 211.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $264.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.38.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total transaction of $135,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 46,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.01, for a total transaction of $12,143,229.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,639.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,870 shares of company stock worth $59,829,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 172,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.