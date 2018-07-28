O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Given Buy Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $293.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $274.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.38.

O’Reilly Automotive traded down $3.32, hitting $300.44, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 657,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,677. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 211.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total value of $22,022,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $153,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $59,829,120. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 68.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 356,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,720,000 after acquiring an additional 71,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 61.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

