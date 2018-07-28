O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18,926.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 183,780 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 507.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,728,000 after buying an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6,598.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after buying an additional 149,908 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 331,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,972,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $264.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.38.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $153,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,870 shares of company stock worth $59,829,120 in the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $300.44 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 211.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

