Orange SA (ORAN) Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orange by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orange by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Orange in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Orange opened at $17.06 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Orange SA has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.