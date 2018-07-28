Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Lifted by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $2,256,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,459.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,432,822 shares of company stock worth $111,107,446. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

