Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Cut by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other Oracle news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 57,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,629,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,432,822 shares of company stock valued at $111,107,446. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

