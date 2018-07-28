Opus (OPT) Price Up 24% Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Opus has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $5,246.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003843 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00408252 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00179656 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.