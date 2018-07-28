Oppenheimer (OPY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $242.56 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

OPY traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $29.40. 139,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,367. The company has a market cap of $387.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.51. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

OPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

