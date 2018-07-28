Oppenheimer Comments on Biogen Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $30.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $30.78. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $32.92 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.46.

Shares of Biogen opened at $340.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Biogen has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,728,416,000 after purchasing an additional 463,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,076,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,508,000 after purchasing an additional 246,436 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,733,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,573,000 after purchasing an additional 250,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

