Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0447 on Major Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 33% against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $503,321.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003826 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00410883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00178449 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030730 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.