OneMain (OMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. OneMain had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain traded down $0.35, hitting $33.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 377,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,149. OneMain has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.74.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.62.

In related news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,428,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.