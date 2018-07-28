Omnicell (OMCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Craig Hallum currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell stock traded up $5.85 on Friday, hitting $59.85. 1,649,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,650 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $76,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jorge R. Taborga sold 11,582 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $613,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,770.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,583 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,064. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.