Omnicell (OMCL) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “. We reiterate our Overweight rating on OMCL shares and our 12-month price target remains at $63. After the close on Thursday, July 26, OMCL reported 2Q18 results. Revenue was slightly above our estimates and in line with FactSet consensus. Non-GAAP EPS was well above expectations. The company reiterated its view that it expects long-term organic growth of about 10-12%. The company raised its 2018 bookings guidance slightly (suggesting 14% y/y growth at the midpoint) and raised the low end of its adjusted EPS guidance range. Notable contracts in the quarter included Brigham & Women’s. We maintain our view that OMCL is poised to benefit from significant investments in its products and services.””

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 332.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,650 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $76,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jorge R. Taborga sold 11,582 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $613,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,770.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,583 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,064. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Omnicell by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

