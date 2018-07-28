Omeros (OMER) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MED restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Omeros opened at $20.64 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 3.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, VP Michael A. Jacobsen sold 23,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $566,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $91,869.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,294,000 after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Omeros by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 397,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omeros by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

