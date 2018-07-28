OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health opened at $66.67 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.74.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.