Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Shares Bought by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $103,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $208,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Arnold L. Steiner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,234.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,900 shares of company stock worth $2,555,790 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.