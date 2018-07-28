OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF opened at $188.99 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $193.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.4878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

