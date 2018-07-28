Ocwen Financial (OCN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of Ocwen Financial opened at $3.93 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.