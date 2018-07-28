Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix traded down $0.23, reaching $5.50, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,418.79% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Summer Road LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $19,709,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 173.6% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 586,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 278,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 62,993 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

