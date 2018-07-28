NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $99.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.72, but opened at $89.84. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $92.65, with a volume of 1458763 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $878,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,818 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,775,000. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 666.1% during the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 912,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $106,737,000 after purchasing an additional 793,200 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,895,549 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $338,779,000 after purchasing an additional 757,287 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,278,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $968,526,000 after purchasing an additional 463,000 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

