NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.50 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.07.

NXP Semiconductors traded up $2.16, hitting $94.97, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 21,618,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,736. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.55). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,278,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $968,526,000 after buying an additional 463,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $878,444,000 after buying an additional 3,135,818 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,775,000. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,895,549 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $338,779,000 after buying an additional 757,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,197,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,145,000 after buying an additional 424,205 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

