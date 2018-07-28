NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,602 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 29th total of 13,273,852 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,778,336 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NVIDIA opened at $252.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $152.91 and a 12-month high of $269.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total transaction of $229,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $1,237,545.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,798,552.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. FBN Securities began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.