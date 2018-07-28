NVE (NVEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

NVE traded down $3.64, hitting $106.61, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,269. NVE has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $549.08 million, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.13.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the second quarter worth $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the second quarter worth $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

