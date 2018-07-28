NutriSystem (NTRI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NutriSystem earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9126607742286 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 target price on shares of NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

NutriSystem traded down $0.85, reaching $39.30, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,523. NutriSystem has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. NutriSystem’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that NutriSystem will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NutriSystem news, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $860,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,695.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

