Nutrien (NTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.73.

Shares of Nutrien opened at $53.78 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nutrien had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nutrien by 253.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

