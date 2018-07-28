Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (BT.A)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (LON:BT.A) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 280 ($3.71) in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.85) to GBX 245 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 288.61 ($3.82).

Get BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock alerts:

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.12) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock has a 1-year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.46).

In other BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 3,842 shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £7,837.68 ($10,374.16). Also, insider Simon Lowth bought 139,744 shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £297,654.72 ($393,983.75). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 148,944 shares of company stock worth $31,710,420.

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock Company Profile

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.