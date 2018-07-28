Numis Securities Increases YouGov (YOU) Price Target to GBX 540

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Numis Securities from GBX 330 ($4.37) to GBX 540 ($7.15) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.95) target price (up previously from GBX 495 ($6.55)) on shares of YouGov in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.81) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

Shares of LON YOU opened at GBX 492 ($6.51) on Thursday. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 245.01 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.78).

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 8,179 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £38,768.46 ($51,314.97).

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers quantitative services, such as brand tracking, brand health and equity studies, usage and attitude studies, consumer/market segmentation, concept/pack testing and evaluation, price evaluation, mystery shopping, customer satisfaction, media studies, opinion and social polling, and choice-based conjoint research services; and qualitative research services comprising target audience understanding, category exploration, brand equity and positioning, shopper research/retail strategy, concept development and evaluation, and communications development and evaluation services.

