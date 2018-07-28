Numis Securities Downgrades SEGRO (SGRO) to Hold

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was downgraded by research analysts at Numis Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 670 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($9.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 670 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($9.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 639.73 ($8.47).

SGRO traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 665.80 ($8.81). 2,243,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 447.40 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 612.80 ($8.11).

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 10.80 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). SEGRO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 400.00%.

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 179,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.50), for a total value of £1,153,166.82 ($1,526,362.44). Also, insider Phil Redding bought 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999.88 ($3,970.72).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 6.7 million square metres of space (72 million square feet) valued at over £9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

