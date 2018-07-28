Nucor (NUE) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has $77.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.16.

Shares of Nucor opened at $67.61 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nucor has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other Nucor news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $109,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,563.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $3,663,050.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,538.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,042. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 137,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 16.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

