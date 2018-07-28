Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.70 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance and Koinex. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $54.07 million and $1.70 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003828 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00413663 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00178166 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,436,425,098 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Binance, CoinBene, Koinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

