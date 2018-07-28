Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $13,373,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 13,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $959,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,023.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $571,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,970 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises opened at $72.56 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

