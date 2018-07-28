Novanta Inc (NOVT) Stake Lowered by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Novanta worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2,010.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 91.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $237,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novanta Inc has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.