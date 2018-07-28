Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Northwest Bancshares opened at $18.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

In other news, CMO Shawn O. Walker sold 9,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $167,070.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 13,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $248,086.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,399.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,516 shares of company stock valued at $910,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

