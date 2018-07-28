Northpointe Capital LLC Takes $3.37 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum opened at $80.99 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

