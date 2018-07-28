Northpointe Capital LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Carbonite Inc (CARB)

Northpointe Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,584 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Carbonite were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carbonite by 3,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,870 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carbonite by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carbonite alerts:

NASDAQ:CARB opened at $35.30 on Friday. Carbonite Inc has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.51 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 0.14%. Carbonite’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carbonite from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carbonite from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carbonite to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carbonite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

In other news, Director Marina Levinson sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $152,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,791 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Mohan sold 3,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $106,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,878 shares of company stock valued at $28,045,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.