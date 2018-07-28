Northpointe Capital LLC Buys New Position in Limoneira (LMNR)

Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 128,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 0.73% of Limoneira at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth $1,394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limoneira to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Limoneira from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of LMNR opened at $24.75 on Friday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.32 million, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Limoneira had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

