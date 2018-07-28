Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.40. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.75.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.