Northern Trust Corp Buys New Holdings in Atomera Inc (ATOM)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $5.63 on Friday. Atomera Inc has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATOM. Loop Capital began coverage on Atomera in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

