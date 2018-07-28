Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 390,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 58.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 13,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $1,539,540.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $354,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,879 shares of company stock worth $5,490,159. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

Northern Trust opened at $110.96 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Northern Trust declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

