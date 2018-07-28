Northcoast Research Weighs in on Aaron’s, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Aaron’s opened at $43.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.05.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $634,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,647.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $84,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,811.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,673,785. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

