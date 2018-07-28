North American Construction Group (NOA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.83 million, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.44%. equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services in Canada. The company offers design build construction; project management; pre-stripping/pit pioneering; overburden removal and stockpile; muskeg removal and stockpile; site dewatering/perimeter ditching; tailings and process pipeline; haulage and access road construction; tailings dam construction and densification; mechanically stabilized earth wall; and dyke construction services.

