Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 360 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in 3M were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (down from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.03.

3M opened at $207.42 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $190.57 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

